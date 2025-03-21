Woman says cheat misused CM's name for ties

Hyderabad: A woman, Sunitha, alleged that she was cheated by a man on the pretext that he was a close friend of the chief minister. The accused was successful in convincing the victim to marry him and also had physical ties with her. The victim Sunitha came up with the details during a press conference organised at Somajiguda Press Club on Thursday.

The victim, a native of Maharashtra, settled in the city in 2009, said that she was nurturing a dream to become self-reliant economically and wanted to stay in the United States.

In 2023, she met Nitin Kumar Kami from Gandhinagar through a friend, who told her that he loved her and wanted to marry her.

Sunitha said that Nitin showed an old picture of him with the state CM stating that he was close to the CM. “Thereafter, the accused had a physical relationship with me and told me that he would take her to the US and marry her. But it never happened,” alleged Sunitha.

Later, the victim came to know that Nitin was already married and had two children. The victim became pregnant twice and had to undergo abortion at a private hospital.

Sunitha said that she filed a complaint against Nitin at the Gachibowli police station on March 3, but legal action was taken against him. “Hence, I urge the police to take action against Nitin as per law,” she said.

3 drug traffickers arrested in Gowliguda

Hyderabad: Three interstate drug traffickers, including two women, were arrested from the bus parking area near Sriram Nagar Hanuman Mandir in Gowliguda on Thursday. Seven-kg marijuana, worth `3.45 lakh, was seized from them.

The raid was a joint operation between South Zone Task Force and Afzalgunj Police. "The accused were identified as Baijayathi Takri, 36, Ghouri Jhara, 36, and Dhananjaya Khila, alias Dhanu Khara, 22. All are natives of Malkangiri district in Odisha," said additional DCP Ande Srinivasa Rao.

The accused were handed over to Afzalgunj Police and later produced before the court for judicial remand.

46-year-old dies in road accident

Hyderabad: A 46-year-old man died on Thursday after a DCM vehicle hit him near Balanagar Y Junction. The deceased Yerram Satyanarayana, 46, worked as a helper at a chemical factory, according to Kukatpally SI Nageshwar Rao.

Satyanarayana was crossing the road when the vehicle hit him. He was separated from his wife and was residing with his mother.

Satyanarayana was going towards Kukatpally from Balanagar. The DCM was going towards Ameerpet.

The DCM driver fled the spot. A local informed the police, who reached the spot and shifted the deceased to Gandhi mortuary for post-mortem examination. A case was registered.

Man loses Rs 14.4 L in online ticket booking fraud

Hyderabad: A businessman from Keesara fell victim to an online scam, losing Rs 14.4 lakh in the process. The Rachakonda Cybercrime Wing registered a complaint and launched a probe.

The scam came to light when the 46-year-old businessman received a message on Telegram. He initially invested Rs 11,000 and eventually invested a total of Rs 14.4 lakh. The victim was lured by the promise of earning Rs 3,000 per day but ended up being scammed.

He was contacted by Parvathi Suresh, who claimed to be a junior executive with a company called Yatra Global. She promised high commissions for booking airline tickets, claiming that booking agents could earn Rs 900-1,000 for completing a demo task and up to Rs 3,000 per day.

Convinced by the offer, the victim registered his details on the platform. After making an initial payment of Rs 912, he was led to believe that he had earned Rs 11,000, prompting him to continue investing.

When the scammer asked him to pay additional amounts of Rs 18,090 and Rs 44,024 for booking more tickets, he did not hesitate. The scammer promised higher commissions if he completed 90 bookings and offered special orders for extra earnings.

Even after completing 90 bookings, the victim was forced to pay additional money under the guise of withdrawal charges. Over time, he transferred a total of Rs 14.4 lakh to various bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. However, after making the payments, his account was suddenly locked, and he received no earnings.

By that time, it was too late; he had already paid Rs 14.4 lakh through 16 transactions to various bank accounts.

Two fire mishaps, no casualties reported

Hyderabad: Two fire accidents, both under Cyberabad commissionerate limits, were reported on Thursday. However, no casualties were reported.

The first incident occurred in Rajendranagar when a moving car caught fire. According to Rajendranagar inspector K. Kastro, the incident occurred near Pillar No. 151 of the PVNR Expressway. The driver quickly realised that there was a fire and escaped from the car. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be known. After the driver informed the fire station about it, they reached the spot and doused the flames. No case has been registered in this regard.

The second incident occurred at a convention hall in Shamshabad, where the fire is suspected to have spread because of waste and combustible material present at the hall. As per Shamshabad inspector K. Narender Reddy, the fire started spreading around 10 am. The fire tenders from nearby fire station were rushed to the place to control the fire.

Youth dies in road mishap at Narsingi

Hyderabad: A man, 25, died after being hit by a vehicle in Puppalguda in Narsingi at 3.30 am on Wednesday night.

According to Narsingi inspector Hari Krishna Reddy, the deceased was identified as Kammari Naveen Chari. While returning from Gachibowli after completing his work and heading towards Vikarabad, near T Grill Junction, a vehicle allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit his bike from rear.

The collision led to bleeding on his face and legs. A local noticed Naveen and shifted him to a private hospital in Gachibowli where he died while undergoing treatment.

The police and family members of the deceased were informed, who shifted the body to Osmania mortuary for postmortem. A case was registered and further investigation into the incident is underway.