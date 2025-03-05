Woman passenger held at RGIA for possessing hydroponic weed worth Rs.5.4 cr

Hyderabad: The customs department here on Wednesday arrested a woman passenger for allegedly possessing hydroponic weed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here.

Based on specific intelligence, the passenger, coming from Bangkok was intercepted at green channel of the international arrival hall at RGIA. On questioning and further examination of the baggage carried by the passenger, officials found hydroponic weeds weighing in 5438 grams.

The cost of the seized contraband was valued approximately at Rs.5.4 crore. The contraband was found concealed in the check-in bag. The passenger was arrested under NDPS Act- 1985 and remanded to judicial custody. Further, investigation is in progress, according to a press release.

This was the third seizure of hydroponic weed at RGIA in 2025.