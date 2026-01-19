Woman Mayor For Nizamabad Again

NIZAMABAD: The mayor post has been reserved for women in Nizamabad municipal corporation for the third consecutive time.

Ruling Congress, BJP, BRS and MIM are getting set for the municipal polls while the Congress and BJP leaders are zeroing in on their women leaders as candidates for the mayoral polls.

Nizamabad is the third biggest city in Telangana state, after Hyderabad and Warangal.

There exist 60 municipal divisions. Whichever party wins a majority of the seats would get the mayor post. After Nizamabad became a municipal corporation, the Congress won the mayor post for the first time. For the last two terms, BRS leaders Akula Sujatha, Neethu Kiran served as mayors.

This time, the mayor post has been allotted to the ‘general-woman’ category.

In the last polls, the Congress party won only 2 corporator posts. Being the state’s ruling party now, the party hopes to win a majority of the 60 corporator posts and subsequently the mayor post.

Noted doctor Kavitha Reddy’s name is doing the rounds for mayor post in Nizamabad. Senior Congress leaders back her.

Advisor to the state government, senior MLA P Sudarshan Reddy, TPCC president Mahesh Goud, and adviser to government Mohd Ali Shabbir would play key roles in the finalization of the party’s mayor candidate. The Congress high command is keenly watching the emerging polls scene in Nizamabad.

From the BJP, MP Arvind Dharmapuri and Nizamabad urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta would play key roles in the election campaign. Of 60 divisions, the BJP won 28 corporator posts in the last polls. But the then ruling party, BRS, won the mayor post with support from the MIM.

Arvind is camping in Nizamabad to work for the BJP in major wards. BJP municipality’s former floor leader Sravanthi Reddy and former corporator Sujatha are in the reckoning for the mayor post.

In the BRS and MIM parties, the situation is different. In the last elections, the BRS won 13 wards but its popular support has reduced. MIM won 16 corporator posts in the last elections and made one of its corporators the deputy mayor. MIM district president Fayaz is seeking to improve the party's numbers.