Woman Maoist from Chhattisgarh Surrenders before Telangana Police

Hyderabad: A woman member of the banned CPI (Maoist) group from Chhattisgarh surrendered to the police in Telangana on Monday, police said.

The 30-year-old Maoist surrendered to Mulugu District Superintendent of Police Shabarish P, a press release said. The woman decided to give up arms after learning about the welfare and development schemes being implemented for tribal communities, as well as the rehabilitation measures for surrendered Maoists introduced by the Telangana government, it added.

"She decided to leave the path of Naxalism, lead a peaceful life, and join the mainstream," the release said. So far this year, a total of 85 Maoists belonging to different cadres have surrendered to the Mulugu district police, it added.