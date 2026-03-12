Woman Made to Walk Post-Surgery Dies in Hospital

A 40‑year‑old woman died after allegedly falling inside a private hospital in Vanasthalipuram following surgery. Her son accused the hospital staff of negligence, claiming she was made to walk from the second floor instead of being shifted in a wheelchair. Vanasthalipuram police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

Police said the deceased, Pallapu Rani, a vegetable vendor from Kamala Nagar, had been suffering from stomach pain for two to three months. After a scan at a hospital in HUDA Sai Nagar, doctors detected a uterine lump and advised surgery.

On Tuesday night, her son Shiva Kumar, a 21‑year‑old student, admitted her to Hayagreeva Hospital on Gurudwara Road. Doctors performed the surgery on Wednesday afternoon. The complainant alleged that after the procedure, staff made his mother walk from the second floor to the first, during which she collapsed and fell.

She was shifted to Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Based on the complaint, Vanasthalipuram police registered a case and are investigating alleged negligence by the hospital management and staff.