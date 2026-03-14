Woman Kills Husband with Friend’s Help in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Hyderabad: A woman, Katheeja allegedly smothered her husband Jafer to death with the help of her friend at her residence in Bhadradri Kothagudem district when he was asleep and later conducted a funeral.

The incident occurred at Tippanapalli village in Chandrugonda mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. A few days ago, Katheeja allegedly developed a friendship with a person from Chintalapudi.

As Jafer became an obstacle in their friendship, they reportedly decided to eliminate him. According to their plan, they smothered Jafer to death when he was asleep and informed the family members that he died after accidentally falling from the bed.

Believing Katheeja’s claims, the family members conducted last rites on Thursday. However after getting suspicion over her behavior, the family members lodged a complaint with the police, who are investigating the case.