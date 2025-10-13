Woman Kills Husband, Tries to Hide Body

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly killed her 35-year-old husband over his addiction to alcohol and an extra-marital affair and hid the body in a sump on Saturday night, Keshampet inspector B. Narahari said. The deceased was Kuppu Kumar, 35, a labourer, and his wife Madhavi was the prime suspect. The couple has a 12-year-old son.

Police said the couple used to frequently quarrel frequently, and Madhavi was subjected to physical abuse when Kumar was inebriated. During a quarrel on Saturday night, Madhavi allegedly struck Kumar's head with a cement brick, killing him on the spot.

The son woke up from his sleep. While Madhavi was reportedly dragging Kumar's body out of the house, the boy tried stopping her but could not. She dumped his body in a sump in front of the house.

On Sunday morning, Kumar's brother, Jangaiah, who stays close by, asked Madhavi about Kumar. She told him that he was missing since Saturday night. With the help of locals, on searching, they discovered his body in the sump. After informing police and bringing him out, locals noticed that Kumar was bleeding heavily from the nose, ears and the head, suspecting murder.

On interrogation, the 12-year-old boy reportedly told the police that his mother murdered Kumar. Locals also suspected her to be behind the murder. A case was registered and Kumar's body was shifted to the mortuary for postmortem examination. “We have not yet taken the wife into custody as she is being investigated. We will be taking action soon,” the Inspector said.