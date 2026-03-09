Woman Kills Husband in Khammam for Insurance Amount; 4 Held

Hyderabad: A woman and her three associates were arrested by the Khammam police in connection with her husband’s murder to claim an insurance amount.

The murder came to light when the police found an unidentified body on Khammam-Kuravi main road near MV Palem. The police later identified the body as Chaganti Ravi (42), an auto rickshaw driver and resident of Gandhinagar in Khammam.

The police said Ravi was married to Prashanti 20 years ago and the couple was blessed with two children. However, Ravi became sick after he got addicted to alcohol. Ravi used to return home in a drunken condition and torture her frequently.

As Ravi became sick, Prashanti availed insurance facility in the name of Ravi. Realizing that Ravi would die, she took the help of her husband’s relative D Srinivas to eliminate him. According to their plan, they forced Ravi to drink alcohol on March 2.

They then dropped him on the outskirts of MV Palem and left. When Ravi was standing on the road, Prashanti’s associate J Rajkumar rammed him with a car at high speed and killed. In all, the police arrested four persons in connection with the case.

As Ravi’s relatives got suspicion on Prashanti, they lodged a complaint with the police.