Woman Kills Husband in Gundala Village

Nalgonda: A woman allegedly killed her husband at Gundala village in Yadadri-Bhongir district late on Saturday night.

According to police, Madaraboina Biksham (64) was allegedly killed by his wife Upendra (60) while he was asleep at their residence. The woman is reported to have struck him on the head with a blunt object.

Police said patrolling personnel noticed the woman standing outside Dundala police station after midnight and questioned her. During the enquiry, she allegedly confessed to killing her husband. Police then reached the spot of crime and collected clues from the scene of the offence.

Gundala sub-inspector Tejam Reddy said relatives of the deceased and villagers informed the police that the woman had been suffering from mental illness for the past few years.

A case has been registered, and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.

Painter electrocuted

Nizamabad: A painter was electrocuted while at work at Jangampally village in Bhiknoor mandal of Kamareddy district on Sunday.

According to police, a team of painters had arrived at the residence of Konga Shankar to carry out painting work. Aziz (30), one of the painters, was using iron rods when he accidentally came into contact with an 11 kV overhead power line near the house, resulting in his death on the spot.

Bhiknoor police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the Government General Hospital, Kamareddy, for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.