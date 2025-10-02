Woman Kills Husband In Borabanda

Hyderabad: In a gruesome incident, a 60-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a hammer by his wife following a domestic quarrel at their residence in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar under the Borabanda police station limits.

According to Borabanda police, the accused, identified as Devarapaga Lakshmi, attacked her husband, Devarapaga Balaswamy, multiple times with a hammer during a heated argument, killing him on the spot.

Police said the couple often quarreled over family issues. Balaswamy, a daily wage mason, was living with his youngest son, 22-year-old Venkatesh, a food delivery worker, while their three married daughters lived separately.

On Tuesday night, Venkatesh had gone to his sister’s house in Hi-Tec City around 8 pm. Later, he received a call from a neighbour, Venkataiah, informing him that his mother had attacked his father with a hammer and that his father had collapsed.

Venkatesh rushed home to find his father lying in a pool of blood and immediately alerted the police by dialling 100. Police said the couple had been residing in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar for the past 12 years after moving from Karnataka.

Lakshmi has been taken into custody, and the weapon used in the murder has been seized. Police said her formal arrest is yet to be confirmed.