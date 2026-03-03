Woman Kills 2 Children and Ends Life in Bibinagar

Hyderabad: A woman ended life after killing her two children at Gollaguda of Bibinagar mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Monday night.

The woman Aishwarya took the drastic step after killing her two-year-old daughter and 10-month-old son. She committed the act reportedly due to differences with her husband. Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the government hospital for an autopsy.

The police are collecting more details from the family members to ascertain the exact reasons behind the incident.