Woman Killed By Lightning In Nalgonda’s Kurampally Village

Telangana
DC Correspondent
8 Jun 2025 11:54 PM IST

Representational Image — DC File

NALGONDA: A woman farmer was killed by a lightning strike on Sunday evening in Kurampally village of Kanagal mandal, Nalgonda district.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Kavali Sathamma, a native of Kurampally. She was struck by lightning while working in her agricultural field and died instantly at the scene.

Kanagal police rushed to the spot and shifted the farmer’s body to the mortuary at Government General Hospital in Nalgonda.


DC Correspondent
