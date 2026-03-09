Woman Killed By Her Husband In Suryapet

A 43-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband at Indiramma Colony in Suryapet town on Saturday. The victim, identified as Jammula Pushpalatha, died on the spot after being hit on the head with a stick, police said.

According to the police, an argument broke out between Pushpalatha and her husband Srinivas after she questioned him about an alleged extra-marital relationship and neglect of the family. The couple had been married for about 25 years and have a son and a daughter. Their daughter is married and their son lives in Hyderabad.

Police said Srinivas allegedly attacked Pushpalatha during the argument and fled the house after the incident.

Neighbours grew suspicious after there was no movement in the house for a day. On Sunday morning, they entered the house and found Pushpalatha lying dead.

The victim’s son Prashanth alleged that the murder was pre-planned and demanded strict punishment for his father.

On receiving information, Suryapet town police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Government General Hospital mortuary in Suryapet for post-mortem.

Suryapet Town circle inspector Venkataiah said a case has been registered and efforts are under way to trace Srinivas.

55-year-old man washed away in NS left canal while trying to rescue grandson saved by locals

A 55-year-old man was swept away in the Nagarjunasagar Left Canal while trying to rescue his grandson near Thadakamalla in Miryalaguda mandal of Nalgonda district on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Thammishetty Pedda Venkanna of Ravulapenta, had gone to the canal along with his 13-year-old grandson, Gunjalu Lingaiah, for a bath.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3 pm when the boy accidentally slipped into the canal while sitting on the steps. Venkanna immediately jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue him but was swept away by the strong current.

Local youth who noticed the incident managed to rescue the boy, but their efforts to save Venkanna were unsuccessful.

Police said local swimmers launched a search operation in the canal, but Venkanna could not be traced.

The search operation was suspended after sunset and will resume on Monday morning.

Student killed in Chevella crash

A 20‑year‑old student was killed and his pillion rider injured when their bike was struck by a car near Pamena village gate in Chevella at around 1.30 pm on Saturday.

Police said the deceased, Vinil, was attempting a U‑turn towards Chanvelli when the collision occurred. Vinil, a resident of Vikarabad district, was heading towards Shadnagar. The car allegedly hit the front of the bike, leaving it badly damaged.

Locals rushed Vinil to hospital, where he was declared dead at about 2.30 pm. The pillion rider, Abhilash, 18, also a student, sustained multiple injuries including bleeding inside the left ear, a fracture near the left ankle, an injury to the right shoulder and bleeding wounds on the back of the head. He is undergoing treatment at a nearby private hospital.

Vinil’s body was moved to the mortuary for postmortem examination. Based on a complaint filed by his relative Satyanarayana, a businessman, police registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

Police bust gambling den in Haliya

Haliya police on Sunday raided a house in Haliya town of Nalgonda district and arrested seven persons for allegedly engaging in gambling. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at a house on Nagarjunasagar Road and caught the accused while playing the card game ‘Andar-Bahar’.

Haliya sub-inspector Bandi Sai Pratap said seven persons were arrested during the raid and cash amounting to Rs 53,600 was seized from them. Police also recovered three sets of playing cards from the house. The officer said police received information that some persons were organising gambling activities in the area and further investigation is under way to identify those involved.

Hash oil peddler nabbed in Musheerabad

Musheerabad police, along with the Khairatabad zone commissioner’s task force, arrested a drug peddler and a consumer during a raid near Risalagadda in Bakaram under Musheerabad police station limits, seizing 367 grams of hash oil.

The accused peddler was identified as Dovari Jyothi Ratna Pradeep of Balajinagar, Yapral, a native of Andhra Pradesh. Police said Pradeep was waiting to deliver the hash oil to the consumer when the team intercepted them.

Officials seized 53 small plastic containers containing hash oil, a two‑wheeler and three mobile phones. During questioning, Pradeep confessed to procuring hash oil in bulk from suppliers in Visakhapatnam and Guntur at about Rs 50,000 per litre. He repacked the substance into five‑gram containers and sold them for Rs 2,000–2,500 each, earning illegal profits.

Police noted that Pradeep had previously been arrested in a hash oil case by the prohibition and excise department in Guntur in 2022. Vijay Kumar, the consumer, was also earlier involved in a narcotics case registered at Chaitanyapuri police station.

The accused and seized property were handed over to Musheerabad police for further investigation and legal action. ENDS

Job seeker ends life after AI extortion

A 24‑year‑old man died by suicide at his residence in Abhudayanagar Colony under Vanasthalipuram police station limits, allegedly due to harassment and extortion involving AI‑morphed photographs.

Police identified the deceased as Umesh Chandra, who had been living in the city for six years and was searching for a job after completing his graduation. He shared a rented house with three friends. On Saturday evening, one friend returned to find the door locked from inside. After forcing it open, Umesh was found unresponsive.

A suicide note recovered from his pocket mentioned a woman named Srija and alleged that she and her parents had threatened him with AI‑morphed images, extorting money. He claimed to have already paid Rs 6 lakh but continued to face pressure.

Friends told police they only knew Umesh spoke to a girl named Srija but had no details about her identity. The body was sent for postmortem, with no suspicious injuries found, and later handed over to his parents on Sunday.

Police registered a case of abetment to suicide and are investigating to trace the woman named in the note.

Six held in Telangana drug bust

Six persons accused of conspiring to manufacture and supply synthetic drug mephedrone using banned precursor chemicals were apprehended by the Anti‑Narcotics Bureau, police said on Sunday.

An FIR was lodged on March 3 against Veerender Swamy, the prime accused, along with Manish Bishnoi, Manoj Kumar Mathur, Sishupal, Sumeeth and Raju Jodhpur, based on a complaint filed by EAGLE Force SP B. Pushpan Kumar.

This comes against intelligence inputs from the apex‑level meeting of the National Narcotics Coordination Portal (NCORD) in New Delhi on January 9 indicated Telangana had become a hotspot for synthetic drug manufacturing.

Acting on a tip‑off, officials found that SR Innovations India had allegedly advertised banned precursor chemicals on an e-commerce site. Proprietor Shaik Rafi alias Shaik Jul Fakruddin, a PhD in organic chemistry, is accused of sourcing and supplying the chemicals through intermediaries.

Investigations revealed consignments of precursor chemicals were supplied to Poland and Karnataka in 2025. They were later transported to Shadnagar where a secret unit was allegedly set up. Police said the accused procured about 300 kg of chemicals from SR Innovations and used equipment from Sri Shiva Scientific Technologies to manufacture mephedrone.

“The accused used fake billing addresses and shipping locations in Karnataka and Delhi to help in illegal procurement and transport of chemicals. Our teams learnt that the drugs manufactured at Shadnagar were transported to Rajasthan and supplied to customers,” Pushpan Kumar stated.

The accused have been booked under Sections 21(c), 27(A) and 29 of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway.

Man loses ₹31.4 lakh in job scam

A 33-year-old man from KPHB lost `31.40 lakh in a fake job scam. He reported the matter to the Cyberabad cybercrime police, who registered a case.

According to the complaint on December 15, the victim was called up by a person named Gajula Balu, who claimed he could arrange placements for freshers at a global services firm. The victim told him that some of his cousins were looking for software jobs. After discussions, he shared the profiles of 16 candidates with the accused.

He told the caller that payment would be made only after offer letters were issued, to which the accused allegedly agreed. The victim told the police that the accused said they had sent offer letters for the candidates.

Following this, the victim was asked to transfer `11,85,000 to a bank account in the name of Balu. Later, the accused allegedly informed him that the transaction limit had been exceeded and provided an account in another bank in the name of Kesanupalli Ravi Teja. The victim said he transferred the remaining `19,55,000 to this account, taking the total amount paid to `31,40,000.

After the payments were completed, a person claiming to be Vinod Kumar Bathini contacted the candidates and claimed that the consultancy had not received the money. He allegedly warned that the job offers would be cancelled if payments were not made again the same day. The victim said he then tried contacting the purported Gajula Balu, but the phone was switched off. After repeated attempts failed, he suspected that he had been cheated.

Traffic police book 718 drunk drivers

Traffic police booked 718 persons for drunk driving over the weekend, 445 in Hyderabad and 273 in Cyberabad. Among those booked in Hyderabad were 377 two-wheeler riders, 22 three-wheeler drivers and 46 at the wheel of four-wheelers. At the higher end, 10 drivers recorded blood alcohol content of more than 300, against the legal limit of 30. Of the accused in Cyberabad, 214 were two-wheeler riders, eight three-wheeler drivers, 49 four-wheeler drivers and two heavy vehicle drivers. Of them 16 had BAC of between 301 and 550. All offenders would be produced before the court, police said. In Cyberabad last week, courts disposed of 132 drunk driving cases, sending eight to jail, ordering four to perform social service and 120 were fined.

Woman robbed of phone, chain while waiting for a cab near KBR Park

A 32-year-old woman was robbed of her phone and a gold chain by two unidentified persons while waiting for a cab near KBR Park in Banjara Hills, at about 9.30 pm on Sunday. The two unidentified accused approached her from behind, restrained her and snatched her mobile phone and gold chain and fled.

The victim suffered minor injuries while trying to resist the attackers. Banjara Hills police registered a case and launched an investigation. Police teams reviewed CCTV footage in the surrounding areas to identify the suspects.

Sources said suspect had been detained for questioning, while the other accused was absconding. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the second suspect.

Hoax bomb threat delays RGIA flight

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) received a hoax bomb threat around 7am on Saturday, sparking panic and triggering intensive checks by police and the bomb disposal squad.

The threat, sent via email to GMR’s customer staff, claimed explosives were planted on a Singapore‑bound flight scheduled for departure in the afternoon. Authorities declared the threat a hoax after rigorous inspections, but the flight was delayed nearly 13 hours before leaving for its destination.

GMR officials lodged a complaint with airport police around 1pm. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.