Woman Killed By Ex-Husband In BN Reddy Nagar

HYDERABAD: A 30‑year‑old woman was stabbed to death by her former husband at her residence in Green City Colony, BN Reddy Nagar, on Wednesday. Police said the accused traced her through social media posts and location details before committing the crime.

The deceased has been identified as Udukula Sunitha, a native of Ballarsha in Maharashtra. She married Mahesh, a native of Manthani, in 2022. Mahesh, who was working as a software professional in Canada, took Sunitha abroad soon after their wedding. However, frequent quarrels led to differences, and Sunitha returned to India within four days of reaching Canada.

Later, she filed a criminal case against Mahesh in Manthani. With the case pending, his passport was cancelled, preventing him from returning to Canada. Police sources said the prolonged dispute and separation caused severe stress in Mahesh’s family. His mother, unable to bear the strain of her son’s troubled marriage and the ongoing case, suffered a heart attack and passed away before the divorce was finalised.

The couple legally divorced in 2025. By the end of the same year, Sunitha married Srinath, a colleague who had formally approached her parents. The couple moved into an apartment in Green City Colony. While Sunitha worked from home, Srinath attended office regularly.

Police said Mahesh bore a grudge over the criminal case, the cancellation of his passport, the loss of his career abroad, and his mother’s death. He began monitoring Sunitha’s social media activity, and her Instagram posts about her married life helped him locate her residence.

On Wednesday, Mahesh reached the flat carrying three knives and a can of petrol. Finding the door open, he entered and attacked Sunitha. He first hit her on the head with a flower pot, causing her to scream. Neighbours rushed to help, but Mahesh poured petrol inside and threatened to set the house on fire, preventing them from intervening. He then locked the doors and stabbed Sunitha multiple times in the stomach.

Neighbours alerted the police, who reached the spot and apprehended Mahesh. Sunitha died on the spot due to her injuries, police confirmed.

In his statement, Srinath told police that he believed this was Sunitha’s first marriage. It was only after her sister from Bachupally informed the authorities that it was her second marriage.

A case has been registered with Vanasthalipuram police and is under investigation.