Woman Killed as Truck Rams Car on NH 44

Adilabad:A 42-year-old woman died and three others were injured after a speeding truck rammed into a car from behind on NH 44 near Gudihathnoor in Adilabad district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Nazeera Begum of Mabapur village in Ichoda mandal. She died on the spot.

Police said the truck, proceeding towards Adilabad, hit the car travelling in the same direction and later veered onto the service road. The family was travelling to Adilabad when the accident occurred.

The injured were shifted to RIMS, Adilabad, for treatment. The truck driver, Mahender Yadav of Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly in an inebriated condition. A case has been registered and investigation is under way.