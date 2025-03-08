Woman Killed as Bride-Driven Car Hits Spectators During Baraat in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: In a tragic incident, a woman was killed when a car driven by the groom lost control and hit 12 people who were watching the baraat (wedding procession). The incident occurred in Metpally, Shankarapatnam mandal, Karimnagar district.

According to Kesavapatnam SI Ravi, Navya, daughter of Bakarapu Prabhakar, had married Jinuka Ashok from Chenjerla, Manakondur. As part of the wedding celebrations, a baraat was organized. The bride, groom, and four others were in the car when the driver received a call and stepped out. The bride then took the wheel and lost control of the vehicle, hitting the spectators. Bakarapu Uma (35), her daughter, and others were injured in the accident. Uma was initially taken to Huzurabad Area Hospital and later shifted to MGM Hospital for better treatment. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries while being transported to Hyderabad for further care. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, police said.



