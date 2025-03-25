Woman killed after being hit by RTC bus in Tirumalagiri

Hyderabad: A tragic accident occurred in Tirumalagiri on Tuesday when an RTC bus fatally hit a woman who was crossing the road.

According to police reports, the incident took place in the morning when the woman, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, was attempting to cross a busy stretch. The speeding RTC bus struck her, causing severe injuries. Despite efforts to provide medical assistance, she succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Police have urged motorists to exercise caution, especially in high-traffic zones, to prevent such unfortunate incidents.