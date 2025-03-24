Woman jumps from MMTS train when passenger tries to sexually assault her

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after jumping from the moving MMTS train at Alwal railway station when a passenger tried to rape her in the coach on Sunday night. The victim is now undergoing treatment at the Gandhi hospital.

In a statement recorded by the Government Railway Police (GRP), the victim, a native of Anantapur district and residing at a women’s hostel in Medchal, said she came to Secunderabad from Medchal around 3 pm to repair the display of her mobile phone handset.

After completing the work, she came to platform 10 at Secunderabad railway station and took a general ticket to reach Medchal. At 7.15 pm, she boarded a ladies coach of Tellapur-Medchal MMTS train. During the journey around 8.15 pm, two female passengers, who were travelling in the same coach, de-boarded the train at Alwal railway station.

Later, an unknown passenger, who appeared to be thin and black and aged around 25, was clad in a shirt with checks and a short, suddenly came near her seeking sexual favor. When she refused, he tried to force her. Fearing that the accused might attack her, she jumped from the moving train resulting in bleeding injuries on her head, chin, right hand and on her waist.

Passersby called 108 ambulance and shifted her to the Gandhi hospital. She said she would identify that person if she sees him again. Based on a complaint, the police booked a case under Sections 131 and 75 of BNS and took up investigation.

The police are verifying the footage of surveillance cameras installed at the railway stations from Secunderabad to Alwal to identify the accused.