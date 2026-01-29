Woman, Infant Hurt In Convoy Crash On ORR

Hyderabad: A woman has alleged negligent behaviour after being hit by a car, reportedly part of the convoy of Mulugu MLA and minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Monday.

According to reports, the convoy was travelling on the ORR while holding a rally, with vehicles allegedly driven at high speed. Though the speed limit on the stretch is 120 kmph, eyewitnesses claimed in a video circulated online that cars were moving at up to 136 kmph. One of the vehicles reportedly hit a divider, triggering a series of collisions involving multiple cars.

Among those affected was a woman travelling with her three‑month‑old infant. The impact was such that the child was thrown forward inside the car. The woman alleged that when she tried to stop the vehicles from leaving the scene, one car continued moving, dragging her for a distance while her hand was caught in the window.

Victims further alleged that occupants of the convoy behaved aggressively and attempted to intimidate them by pointing to MLA stickers on their vehicles and claiming connection with the minister.

Videos of the incident and the woman’s statements circulated widely on social media two days later. Visuals also showed individuals standing on the footboard of a car.

Reports suggested that a complaint was lodged at the Gachibowli police station. However, police there denied receiving any complaint related to the incident so far.