Woman Held With Explosives Stock in Warangal

Warangal: Task Force officials, along with Azam Jahi Mills Colony police, seized a large quantity of explosives from a house in Bheerannakunta in Warangal on Thursday.

A 38-year-old woman, Shivaratri Anitha, was taken into custody for alleged illegal possession and sale of explosive materials.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by ACP A. Madhusudhan and Inspector G. Babulal conducted a raid at the premises and recovered 6,150 gelatin sticks, 12,000 detonators, 17 bundles of Cordex wire and five bags of ammonium nitrate weighing one kg each.

Police said the materials are regulated under the Explosives Act and their unauthorised storage and sale pose safety risks.

The seized material, estimated to be worth ₹21,450, and the accused were handed over to Azam Jahi Mills Colony police for further investigation, including tracing the source of the explosives.

Officials said action would continue against illegal storage and supply of explosives used in unauthorised activities.