Woman Hacked to Death in Mulugu

Mulugu: In a gruesome incident, a 50-year-old woman was murdered in Ippalagudem village of Venkatapuram mandal on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Kondagarla Yellamma.

According to police, Yellamma’s nephew, Kondagarla Vijay Kumar, allegedly attacked her with an axe while under the influence of alcohol. Locals said Vijay Kumar, a habitual drunkard, resorted to the crime after she refused to give him money.

Following the incident, Vijay Kumar surrendered before the police. Officials rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.