Woman gang raped near temple in Nagarkurnool district

Hyderabad: A woman was gang raped in Urkondapeta village in Nagarkurnool district on Saturday night.

The incident, however, came to light on Monday morning after the victim, aged around 30 years, approached the police. The police identified seven people, who were involved in the heinous crime, according to Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikqad.

He said the incident occurred in an isolated area in bushes, which is 200 meters away from Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple in the village. Accompanied by her relative, the victim came to the temple to have darshan on Saturday night and stayed there.

When she went to attend nature’s call in the midnight, unknown persons forcibly took her into bushes and raped her even as her relative tried to rescue her. The accused tied the victim’s relative to a tree and committed the crime.

After recording the victim’s statement, the police identified seven people who were involved in the offence. Of them, at least half a dozen people were in the police custody, it is learnt.