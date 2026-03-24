Woman from Hyderabad under Intel Radar after 3 Held in AP for Terror Links

Hyderabad: A woman from Hyderabad came under the radar of intelligence agencies for her alleged links with three persons arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police in Vijayawada over suspected terror links. The woman was believed to be involved in jihadi activities, according to police.

After the arrest of three persons - Mohammad Rehmatulla Sharif of Winchpet, Mohammad Danish of Bhavanipuram, and Mirza Sohail Baig of Mahanthipuram, a police team from Vijayawada came to Hyderabad to detain the woman identified as Sayeeda Begum of Hyderabad.

Following information, II Town police station Inspector Ch Kondalarao searched a house Winchpet in Vijayawada and detained Rehmatulla Sharif who voluntarily confessed that he had been radicalized through social media under the influence of Islamic preachers such as Israr Ahmed and Zakir Naik, and leaders of terrorist organizations, the police said.

Rehmatulla Sharif further stated that he was attracted towards banned terrorist organizations such as AQIS and ISIS and had decided to participate in jihadi activities. He further disclosed that he had been following social media accounts of terrorist organizations, posting videos, and disseminating terror-related and jihadi content in support of establishing Khilafat in India.

He also revealed that Mohammad Danish of Bhavanipuram, Vijayawada, and Mirza Sohail Baig of Mahanthipuram, Vijayawada, were his associates and active participants in social media-based radicalization activities.

He further stated that he came into contact with a foreign handler, namely Al-Hakim Shukoor, through social media, who instigated him towards jihad and advised him to join hands with Shadman Dilkash of Bihar, and Sayeeda Begum of Hyderabad, who were also involved in jihadi activities affiliated with the banned terrorist organization AQIS.

He further revealed that he was advised to associate with members of the radicalized “BENX COM” group, namely Azmanullah Khan (Bihar), Lucky Ahmed (Delhi), Mir Ashif Ali (West Bengal), Jishan (Rajasthan), Abdul Salaam (Karnataka), and Sharuk Khan and Shiak Fiaz Ur Rehman (both from Maharashtra), who are affiliated with the banned terrorist organization ISIS, by sharing their Instagram IDs and mobile numbers. The police booked a case under various provisions of BNS and IT Act and arrested the three persons.