Woman found murdered in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: An unidentified woman was found murdered in the backside of an apartment in the Kukatpally police station limits on Wednesday afternoon. The age of the deceased is suspected to be around 30 years.



Kukatpally inspector Muthu said that the woman's body had been lying behind a building in Kukatpally for the past four days and was infested with insects. Besides, a tattoo bearing the name "Lucky" was found on the right side of her chest.

“We are also checking if the victim was raped and are awaiting postmortem reports. We suspect that she was strangled to death. There were scratches found on her body,” said the inspector.

