Woman ends life over financial trouble, son also dies by suicide

HYDERABAD: A woman died by suicide reportedly due to financial issues and her son, after seeing the body, took his own life, Chaitanyapuri inspector G. Venkateshwarlu said on Thursday.

The victims were identified as G. Padma, 45, a tailor, and Vamshi, 18. Padma, who hailed from Ongole in AP, had shifted to SLR Colony in Chaitanyapuri with her sons Vamshi and Vinod, 16, after her husband, Shiva, died six months back due to a chronic illness.

On Wednesday, Chaitanyapuri police was informed by Padma’s brother she and Vamshi had died by suicide at their home.

Police said Padma, who was also suffering from a prolonged illness, had attempted to died by suicide earlier. The reason was suspected to be financial distress as she was unable to go to work due to her illness, Venkateshwarlu said.

Venkateswarlu said that Vamshi was the first one to see his mother’s body. He later died by suicide.

Parkal sub-registrar in ACB net

WARANGAL: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday trapped Parkal sub-registrar Sunita and private document writer B. Nagesh while allegedly accepting a bribe of `80,000 from two brothers in Hanamkonda district on Thursday.

According to ACB sources, Sunita had demanded the money from the siblings Lyade Srinivas and Srikanth of Sitarampur to transfer the land which belonged to their mother to their names in Survey No. 481/C on the outskirts of Madaram.

Sunita asked the brothers to hand over the money to Nagesh. The brothers approached ACB officials and lodged a complaint. As per the ACB’s instructions, Srinivas and Srikanth handed over the money to Nagesh in Sunita’s office. The ACB conducted a raid and caught them red-handed.

Govt employee duped of Rs 97,000 by online company

Hyderabad: Swift action of the city cyber crime team led to the recovery of Rs 97,312, that an online company had filched from a city resident.

The target, a government employee, had approached cybercrime sub-inspector B. Sandeep hours after the money was taken from her account. The police sent a notice to the firm and had the transaction blocked. The money has since been refunded to the government employee. Police said no complaint had been filed.

Those cheated by fraudsters to approach were advised to approach the police in the ‘golden hour’ immediately after the crime so that action could be taken. “Act quickly to protect your hard-earned money,” cybercrime DCP Dhara Kavitha said.

Victims were advised to report cyberfraud to the cyber crime helpline 1930 or by visiting www.cybercrime.gov.in or on the WhatsApp number 8712665171.

345 stolen mobile phones recovered in 30 days

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police said their IT cell and social team had recovered 345 stolen and lost mobile phones in 30 days, using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

DCP K. Narasimha handed over the recovered devices to their owners at an event on Thursday. He urged everyone to be vigilant to prevent theft and misuse of cellphones, which store sensitive data.

The victims expressed their happiness and gratitude at receiving the phones. Officials advised the public to report lost mobile phones through the NCRP portal, CEIR portal, or by calling the 1930 national helpline so that the police could immediately take action.

Biker dies as speeding car rams into his vehicle

Suryapet: A 55-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed when a speeding car hit his vehicle at Thaduvai of Munugode mandal on National Highway 65 in the district on Thursday. The victim was identified as K. Ramakrishna, owner of a medical store in Munagala. Ramakrishna was severely injured in the accident and died while being taken to a hospital at Suryapet in an ambulance.