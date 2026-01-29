Woman Ends Life As Husband Refuses To Get Her Liquor

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old woman addicted to alcohol ended life after her husband refused to get her a 180-ml liquor bottle under the Madhuranagar police station limits.

According to police, M. Rajeshwari, a resident of L.N. Nagar in Yousufguda, had already been drunk late on Saturday night. When she demanded that her husband Shivakumar get her another 180 ml, he refused.

This led to an argument between the two. Rajeshwari then stormed into the bedroom and locked herself in. Later, when her younger son Goutam Kumar arrived, he asked Rajeshwari to open the door. When the door continued to remain closed, he peeped through the window and saw his mother hanging.

Goutam immediately alerted his family members and neighbours, who broke open the door. They rushed Rajeshwari to a private hospital, where doctors examined and declared her dead.

Madhuranagar police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Rajeshwari’s brother Durga Prasad.