Woman Duped In Parcel Scam

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old woman from Asifnagar lost over ₹ 2.48 lakh to a parcel delivery scam, where she was manipulated into making multiple payments through a series of fraudulent claims.

Cybercrime officials said the fraud began with WhatsApp messages from a person identifying himself as Amanpreet from France. He claimed he was sending a parcel containing a diamond ring, gold, clothes, money and shoes. Officers suspect the scam may be part of a larger matrimonial fraud scheme, where the victim was led to believe the sender was a potential groom.

The victim later received a phone call from individuals posing as Customs officials, who claimed that the parcel was seized at Mumbai airport. They asked for her Aadhaar card and address for verification, and then passed her details to an alleged courier agent.

The so-called agent threatened police and income-tax department action unless she paid ₹16,000 as customs and courier charges. Eventually, the demands grew. She ended up transferring a total of ₹2.8 lakh through multiple transactions.

The fraudsters then became unreachable and the woman lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad cybercrime police.