Woman Duped In Malkajgiri; SHE Teams Act On 223 Cases

HYDERABAD: A case of abuse came to light in Malkajgiri where a young woman was cheated by a man who promised to marry her, lived with her, forced her to undergo abortions, and later abandoned her after taking her money and gold. A case was registered with SHE Teams, and the accused was taken into custody.

Between February 16 and March 15, a total of 223 complaints were received, and 181 offenders were caught, including 148 adults and 33 minors. Police registered eight criminal cases, booked 57 petty cases, and counselled 122 individuals in the presence of their families. Officials said harassment continues to occur both online and offline. Of the complaints, 113 were related to direct physical harassment, 57 involved phone calls, and 53 were through social media platforms. SHE Teams have been conducting decoy operations in crowded places such as bus stops, metro stations, colleges, and markets to catch offenders in the act.

In another case, a college student complained that a man known to her family kept following her and later threatened to post her photos online. In a separate incident, a senior employee of a private company was booked for harassing women staff, making inappropriate demands, and contacting them at odd hours. Police said multiple women in the office were affected.

A married woman also approached SHE Teams alleging that a man from her past threatened to leak her private photos and videos, causing her severe mental distress. In yet another incident, a man was arrested near a women’s college for behaving obscenely in public, which caused fear among students.

Police said awareness programmes were conducted for over 14,700 people during this period to educate them about women’s safety laws and precautions. Officials urged women not to remain silent and to report harassment immediately, assuring strict action against offenders.