Woman dies while trying to flee monkey attack

Adilabad: Bongoni Laxmi, 52, died on Monday after sustaining a head injury while trying to flee a monkey attack in Vidyanagar Colony, Khanapur town of Nirmal district.



According to local authorities, a group of monkeys entered the colony and startled Laxmi, who was sitting in front of her house. In panic, she tried to escape but fell. Emergency services rushed Laxmi to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Residents of Vidyanagar Colony expressed concern over the increasing presence of monkeys in the area, urging local authorities to implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The Nirmal police department started an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the attack.