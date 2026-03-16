Woman Dies While Taking Photographs With Relatives At Function In Khammam

NALGONDA: A 36-year-old woman collapsed and died after suffering a suspected heart attack while attending a housewarming ceremony in Khammam on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Bomma Sushmitha, a resident of Prakash Nagar in the Three Town area of Khammam.

According to family members, Sushmitha had attended a housewarming function at a relative’s residence in Velugumatla along with her family. While taking photographs with relatives during the event, she suddenly collapsed.

She was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Family members said Sushmitha had been suffering from a heart-related ailment and was undergoing treatment for the past few years. She is survived by her husband and a son.

News of her sudden death cast a pall of gloom in the Three Town area of Khammam. Her last rites were performed at a graveyard in Khammam on Monday.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident from the function circulated on social media, drawing reactions from users expressing shock over the sudden death.