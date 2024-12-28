Woman Dies in Rajanna Sircilla After Unregulated Treatment by RMP

Hyderabad:A woman died in Thimmapur in Rajanna Sircilla district reportedly due to unregulated treatment provided by a rural medical practitioner (RMP) identified as Devender.

The victim, Khasimbi, a resident of Samudralingapur in Gambhiraopet mandal, who visited Devender for a mild fever, underwent a blood test and was administered saline and an injection. Shortly after, her condition deteriorated, and she reportedly slipped into an unconscious state.

The RMP, in a panic, transported her to a private hospital in his car but then escaped. Khasimbi's health declined further, and she passed away early the next morning. Her body was shifted to the Sircilla area hospital for post-mortem examination.

Distraught family members alleged that the injection given by the RMP caused her death. Locals have shared previous instances of similar complications arising from treatments by RMPs and called for stricter action by the authorities.



