Nalgonda: Woman Dies, Husband and Son Injured in Road Accident Near Malkapuram

Nalgonda: A woman was killed and her husband and son injured when their scooter was hit from behind by an unidentified vehicle near Malkapuram on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway on Sunday.

Police said the couple, P. Durga (25), her husband, and their son from Gurramguda, Hyderabad, were returning from a visit to Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeswara Swamy temple at Cheruvugattu on Sunday morning when the accident occurred.

Durga sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, while her husband and son were shifted to a hospital.