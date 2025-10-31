Woman Dies by Suicide After Police Questioning in Suryapet District

Nalgonda: A 50-year-old woman died by suicide at Vempati village in Thungathurthy mandal of Suryapet district early Friday, reportedly after feeling humiliated when police summoned her for questioning in a theft case. The victim, identified as K. Ramanarsamma, lived alone in her house at Vempati. Neighbours found her dead on Friday morning.

According to police, Thungathurthy sub-inspector Kranthi Kumar had called Ramanarsamma to the station for inquiry after her relative, Mallaiah, suspected her involvement in a gold theft from his house about 15 days ago.

The victim’s daughter, Saritha, alleged that her mother was forced to wait at the police station until 8 pm on Thursday during questioning. She further claimed that the sub-inspector threatened to frame her mother in the theft case, saying her fingerprints matched those found at the scene, and warned her to confess.

Saritha demanded action against the sub-inspector, holding him responsible for her mother’s death. The victim’s relatives also staged a protest at Thungathurthy, seeking justice.