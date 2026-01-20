Woman Dies After Being Hit by Car While Crossing NH-65

Hyderabad: A 58-year-old woman pedestrian who underwent treatment at a hospital following a hit-and-run accident died after she was taken home on Monday. Abdullapurmet police said she had sustained severe injuries when a car hit her near the Kothagudem crossroads while crossing the road.

She sustained injuries to her head, hip, and left leg. She was shifted to a private hospital in Abdullapurmet for treatment. After initial medical care, she was taken home by family members. She was found dead early on Monday morning.

Following a complaint lodged by her son, police registered a case against the absconding car driver and initiated an investigation. Further inquiry is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the accident and her death.