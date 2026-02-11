Woman Detained With Knife At Poll Booth

ADILABAD: Police in Adilabad on Wednesday detained a woman after a knife was found in her possession at a polling booth in Ramnagar ward.

According to police, the woman was checked by personnel at the polling station in Ramnagar Colony, where a sharp knife was recovered. She was taken to Mavala police station for questioning and later released. Police said she stated that she had carried the knife out of concern that her children might handle it in her absence if it was left at home.

In a separate incident, police registered a case against Mohd Arshad, an autorickshaw driver, for allegedly trying to influence voters in Mahalaxmiwada by distributing bananas. His vehicle was seized.

Town police also registered a case against Chandrasekhar alias Chandu for allegedly circulating religious content on social media to influence voters. Circle Inspector B. Suneel Kumar confirmed that a case had been registered.