Woman Delivers Baby in TGSRTC Bus at Suryapet

Suryapet: A woman delivered a baby on a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus at Thadwai, Munagala mandal, with the help of female co-passengers on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the pregnant passenger, identified as Alivelu, who was travelling to Kodad, suddenly went into labour. She is a native of Gudibanda village in the district.

Responding quickly, bus conductor V. Naresh Babu instructed the driver to stop the bus by the roadside. Following his suggestion, all male passengers left the bus, allowing the female passengers to assist in the delivery.

After the successful delivery, the RTC staff ensured the safe transportation of Alivelu and her newborn to the Government General Hospital in Suryapet by calling a 108 ambulance for further care.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation's managing director, V.C. Sajjanar, shared details of the incident on X, expressing his gratitude to the conductor and driver for their timely response. Thanks to the prompt actions of the bus staff, both mother and child are safe.