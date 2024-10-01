 Top
Woman, Daughter Die By Suicide After Harassment

Priya Rathnam
30 Sep 2024 8:27 PM GMT
A woman died by suicide along with her four-year-old daughter following alleged dowry harassment, at My Home Avatar Apartments in Narsingi on Sunday night. Narsingi inspector Harikrishna Reddy said the police had booked a case of dowry death. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: A woman died by suicide along with her four-year-old daughter following alleged dowry harassment, at My Home Avatar Apartments in Narsingi on Sunday night. Narsingi inspector Harikrishna Reddy said the police had booked a case of dowry death.

The victim was identified as D. Manasa, 34, and her daughter. Manasa had married Laxmipathi Raju, 41, a private company employee in 2019. Raju and his mother, who stays with the family, began harassing Manasa to transfer a three-acre land parcel to his name.

Her suicide was preceded by a quarrel over the issue, police said.

Manasa’s family lodged a complaint with the police regarding the harassment for dowry. Sources said Raju was taken into custody, but this could not be confirmed.


