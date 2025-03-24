Woman cop injured during BRS rally

Karimnagar: A BRS rally turned chaotic on Sunday when a youth, identified as 28-year-old Thundla Srikanth from Kothi Rampur, raced his motorcycle through the gathering, leaving a woman police constable injured. According to authorities, Constable Padmaja (27) suffered serious leg injuries, including a fractured bone, after being struck and knocked down.

The incident occurred at a private function hall where BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao was the chief guest. Police promptly apprehended Srikanth, seizing his motorcycle and placing him under custody. Constable Padmaja was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors assured that her injuries are minor and she is expected to recover soon.

Karimnagar police commissioner Gowsh Alam visited Constable Padmaja in the hospital to inquire about her condition, pledging full support and assuring strict action against Srikanth for his reckless behaviour.

