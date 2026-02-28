Woman Constable Ends Life due to Stress

Hyderabad: A police constable, Balija Divya working in Darur police station committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Vikarabad allegedly due to mental stress.

A suicide note purportedly written by Divya was recovered from her room. In the note, she said that no one was responsible for the incident and added that she was taking the drastic step as she could not cope up with the mental stress.

She urged her mother to forgive her as she doesn’t want to become a burden. The police booked a case under relevant provisions of BNS and took up investigation.