Woman Commits Suicide After Killing Her Two Children

Nalgonda: In a gruesome incident, a woman died by suicide after killing her two children at Kondamallepally in Nalgonda district on Monday following a quarrel with her husband. The deceased included Kunchala Nagalakshimi, 26, her son Bhavan Sai, 7, and her daughter Avanthika, 9.

According to the police, Nagalakshmi picked up argument with her husband Ramesh on Sunday night for coming to the home in an inebriated state. After the quarrel, Ramesh left the house and switched off his mobile phone. As the door of their house was kept locked from inside even after 8 am, their neighbours grew suspicious and alerted the police. On reaching, police found the bodies of Nagalakshmi and her two children in the house. Nagalakshmi hanged herself to death after killing her two children.

Ramesh with his wife and two children migrated to Kondamallepally from Janakala of Baptla district in Andhra Pradesh state nearly 10 years back. Ramesh is working as a construction labourer.