Woman Collapses, Dies During Bathukamma Fete

ADILABAD: Rushitha (25) suddenly fell ill while playing Bathukamma to DJ music in Vanalpahad village of Bhainsa mandal, Nirmal district, on Saturday night. A native of Gollamada in Narsapur mandal, she was married to Raju of Vanalpahad in May this year. She was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Bhainsa, where she died while undergoing treatment. It is suspected that the high volume of DJ music may have triggered her illness while she was participating in the Bathukamma celebrations.