 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Woman Collapses, Dies During Bathukamma Fete

Telangana
DC Correspondent
5 Oct 2025 11:30 PM IST

It is suspected that the high volume of DJ music may have triggered her illness while she was participating in the Bathukamma celebrations.

Woman Collapses, Dies During Bathukamma Fete
x
A native of Gollamada in Narsapur mandal, she was married to Raju of Vanalpahad in May this year. —DC Image

ADILABAD: Rushitha (25) suddenly fell ill while playing Bathukamma to DJ music in Vanalpahad village of Bhainsa mandal, Nirmal district, on Saturday night. A native of Gollamada in Narsapur mandal, she was married to Raju of Vanalpahad in May this year. She was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Bhainsa, where she died while undergoing treatment. It is suspected that the high volume of DJ music may have triggered her illness while she was participating in the Bathukamma celebrations.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
bathukamma DJ music private hospital 
India Southern States Telangana Adilabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X