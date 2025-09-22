Woman, Child Die After Train Hit In Kagaznagar

ADILABAD: A woman and her one-year-old daughter died after being accidentally hit by a train while trying to stop her husband from going near the tracks at Chinthaguda village in Kagaznagar mandal on Sunday night.

According to sources, the husband, Jagathram, in an inebriated condition, left home after a quarrel, threatening to commit suicide. His wife, Swapna Suryavanshi (36), followed him with their baby in an attempt to stop him.

Tragically, Swapna and the child were struck by the train and died on the spot. Jagathram sustained severe injuries in the incident.

The family, originally from Chhattisgarh, had come to Chinthaguda to work at brick kilns. Railway police have registered a case and are investigating. The injured Jagathram has been admitted to the local government hospital and is undergoing treatment.