Hyderabad: A 45-year-old woman was allegedly burnt to death by a group of people on suspicion of practising blackmagic in a village in Medak district of Telangana, police said on Friday.



The incident happened in Katriyal village of Ramayampet mandal on Thursday night when at least six people attacked the woman at her house and set her ablaze.

A senior police official said after getting information that a woman had been beaten up and set on fire, a police team immediately reached the village and shifted the injured woman to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

The group, who accused the woman practising blackmagic on one of their family members, argued with her and later attacked her, police said, based on a preliminary investigation.



A murder case was registered, and the accused were identified, police said. Further investigation is on.