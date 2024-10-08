Woman Brutally Murdered by Husband in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman was brutally murdered by her husband in Madhavi Nagar, Hyder Shahkote, on Tuesday morning. The accused, identified as Srinivas (40), allegedly killed his wife, Krishnaveni, following a heated argument over claims that she was neglecting him and not listening to him.



Srinivas, who works at a tent house in Mahbubnagar district, attacked Krishnaveni with a hammer, resulting in her death. After committing the crime, he took their two children and surrendered at the Narsingi police station.



The Narsingi police have shifted the victim's body to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) mortuary for postmortem. An investigation is underway.