Woman Drives Car on Railway Tracks in Chevella, Held

Telangana
DC Correspondent
26 Jun 2025 10:18 AM IST

A woman drove her car onto the railway track near Shankarpalli in Chevella Rural, Rangareddy district
Rangareddy: A woman drove her car onto the railway track near Shankarpalli in Chevella Rural, Rangareddy district, causing chaos and disrupting train services for several hours on the route.
The incident took a dramatic turn when the woman reportedly acting aggressively threatened locals with a knife when they attempted to stop her. The situation escalated as a train approached the area. The loco pilot noticed the car on the tracks and brought the train to a halt.
Locals eventually managed to subdue the woman and detained her until the Shankarpalli police arrived and took her into custody.
