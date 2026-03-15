Woman Attempts Suicide After Stabbing Two Children in Yadadri-Bhongir

Nalgonda: A woman attempted suicide after stabbing her two children with a knife at Thokkapuram village of Bhongir mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Saturday night.

Her daughter died on the spot, while the condition of her son is reported to be serious.

The woman, identified as Neelima, stabbed her daughter and son with a knife before attempting suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of their house. Her daughter, Kruthika, died in the incident, while her son, who sustained injuries, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhongir.

On noticing the incident, family members rushed Neelima to a hospital in Bhongir, where her condition is said to be serious.

According to her family members, Neelima had been suffering from mental health issues.

More details about the incident are awaited.