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Woman Attacks Children in Bhongir, Attempts Suicide

Telangana
27 March 2026 3:53 PM IST

The police said the reasons behind the incident were yet to be known

Woman Attacks Children in Bhongir, Attempts Suicide
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A woman Neelima made a suicide attempt after stabbing her two children with a knife at Thokkapuram of Bhongir mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district. (Representational Image)

Nalgonda: A woman Neelima made a suicide attempt after stabbing her two children with a knife at Thokkapuram of Bhongir mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Thursday night. She later attempted suicide by hanging herself at her house.

Her daughter Kruthika died on the spot and the condition of her son was serious. The boy is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhongir. According to her family members, the mental condition of Neelima was not well. The reasons behind the incident were yet to be known. More details are awaited.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news suicide attempt Bhongir case booked 
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