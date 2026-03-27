Woman Attacks Children in Bhongir, Attempts Suicide

Nalgonda: A woman Neelima made a suicide attempt after stabbing her two children with a knife at Thokkapuram of Bhongir mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Thursday night. She later attempted suicide by hanging herself at her house.

Her daughter Kruthika died on the spot and the condition of her son was serious. The boy is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhongir. According to her family members, the mental condition of Neelima was not well. The reasons behind the incident were yet to be known. More details are awaited.