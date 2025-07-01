Woman Alleges Dowry Harassment, Case Filed

Hyderabad: A case has been registered in Alwal against a man and his family members after his wife alleged harassment for additional dowry and the unauthorised removal of their child. The woman said in her complaint that she married one Satya Prasad in 2020 through an arranged alliance and her family gave Rs 1.1 lakh in cash, a gold ring and household articles at the time of marriage as dowry. However, just six months later, her husband and in-laws started harassing her.

Alwal police, quoting from the complaint, said: “The complainant said that Satya Prasad repeatedly claimed the dowry was insufficient. His mother, Dhanalakshmi, and father, Balaraju, harassed her emotionally, while his sister, Sudheera, verbally abused her and supported the harassment.”

Tensions escalated when Satya Prasad allegedly quarrelled with her and took their daughter to Srisailam without informing her. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under the BNS Section 85 and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. Further investigation is underway.