Woman Alleges Police Assault, Telangana Human Rights Panel rders Protection

Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights Commission on Tuesday directed the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police to ensure that no further harassment is caused to a woman who alleged physical assault, verbal abuse by Gandhi Nagar police over a suspected theft case and to submit a report.

The HRC, presided by its Chairperson Justice Shameem Akther, has taken cognizance of the complaint alleging police excess by personnel of Gandhinagar Police Station here wherein the complainant alleged that she was physically assaulted, verbally abused in derogatory language, and threatened in connection with a suspected theft case, a TGHRC release said.