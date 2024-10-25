Wives of TSSP cops stage stir demanding equal work for husbands

Nizambad: Wives of constables of 7thBattalion of Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) staged a protest at Dichpally on Thursday demanding equal work for their husbands. They alleged that discrimination in duty allotment of police personnel is affecting their families. The protesters sat on National Highway-44 in front 7th Battalion entrance at Rajaramnagar. As a result, vehicular traffic on NH-44 was disrupted.

The protesting women said their husbands are used as labourers in the battalion campus and no official work is provided to them. Frequent transfers of TSSP constables adversely affect their families. The 8-hour working standard should be implemented, they said. Meanwhile, BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao, who was on the way to Adilabad from Hyderabad, halted at the agitation camp of TSSP police families at Dichpally.



He extended his support to the police families and assured them that he would raise the issue in the Assembly. The 7th Battalion officials convinced the agitators to end the protest.

